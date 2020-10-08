 FSU Football lands commitment from 4-star DL Shambre Jackson
Four-star DL Shambre Jackson commits to FSU football over Alabama

Florida State's football coaches have been waiting for this big news for a long time, and it finally came on Thursday night.

Four-star defensive end Shambre Jackson, who has long been considered a Florida State lean, has committed to the Seminoles. The Orlando product is rated the No. 12 strongside defensive end in the country.

Jackson chose the Seminoles over a slew of SEC and ACC offers, but he said his final decision came down to Florida State and Alabama.

"It was really stressful going through everything because I had all the offers, then I grew up a Florida State fan, but I really liked Alabama, so it wasn't all that easy," Jackson told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "It came down to me having the best relationship with the coaches at Florida State. I talk to the entire coaching staff. I am close to Coach [Odell] Haggins, coach [Adam] Fuller and coach [Mike] Norvell.

"Alabama is great, and I liked them a lot too, but Florida State is it for me."

Jackson not only grew up loving the Seminoles, but he really connected with head coach Norvell and the staff when he checked out campus in the spring.

"They stand pretty high for me," Jackson said earlier this year. "Always been a Florida State fan. They've been aggressive, especially when I told them I'm a fan. They pounce on me every day about that."

Though he is listed as a defensive end by Rivals, Jackson could grow into a defensive tackle at the next level. He says he is comfortable with either position.

