Four-star DT Kendall Guervil's first FSU visit may not be his last

Four-star defensive tackle Kendall Guervil was one of the more highly sought after prospects in the class of 2026 class to attend FSU's opening of spring practice on Wednesday. The Fort Myers (Fla.) High product enjoyed the chance to see the Seminoles new defensive system at work in-person and getting to be around the new defensive staff.

Guervil got his first chance to look at new FSU defensive coordinator Tony White's new 3-3-5 defensive and he saw some similarities to how his high school team uses him on defense.

"My takeaway is that the defensive line, what they run, the stuff they have is kind of similar to what we have back at school," said Guervil. "I am really familiar with stunts, technique and the formations they run."

He also spoke about his impressions of new FSU defensive line coach Terrance Knighton and former FSU defensive line coach Odell Haggins.

"Coach Knighton and Coach Odell, great coaches, teaching players about technique, staying tight," continued Guervil. "What stood out to me is how he (Knighton) breaks it down for the players, so they understand, not much of a coach that yells. We try to catch up every other week or so, check in, see how I am doing, see how the family is doing. He has been texting, asking when I am going to come back up, check them out."

Guervil also spoke about his impressions of FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"A genuine, full-energy coach, that's the type of coach I like," said Guervil. "Coach Norvell was the one who offered me my freshman year, so me and him have been tight since my freshman year."



