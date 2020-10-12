Four-star FSU LB commit Jennings opens up recruitment
Four-star linebacker recruit Branden Jennings, who committed to Florida State in February, has reopened his recruitment.
Jennings was the highest-rated prospect in the Seminoles' 2021 class and is a son of former FSU linebacker Bradley "Monster" Jennings.
The Jacksonville Sandalwood standout said he is still considering Florida State but wants to take a closer look at other schools.
No love lost...✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/VubCbRIs54— GODZILLA (@Brand3nJ44) October 12, 2020
--------
