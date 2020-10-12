 FSU football loses commitment of LB Branden Jennings
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-12 09:15:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Warchant Staff
Staff

Four-star linebacker recruit Branden Jennings, who committed to Florida State in February, has reopened his recruitment.

Jennings was the highest-rated prospect in the Seminoles' 2021 class and is a son of former FSU linebacker Bradley "Monster" Jennings.

The Jacksonville Sandalwood standout said he is still considering Florida State but wants to take a closer look at other schools.

--------

