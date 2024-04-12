"Some of the other (programs) are good — but I can say that they (Florida State) are the best every time I come back," Wallace said on that feeling. "The coaches, the players — I just love being here."

Jesup (Ga.) Wayne County linebacker Tavion Wallace has been on Florida State's campus multiple times over the last 12 months and the four-star prospect admitted during his most recent visit to campus on Thursday that he gets a feeling like no other when he visits the Seminoles.

It's not the first practice that Wallace has been able to spectate since being offered by Florida State over a year ago, but having that prior knowledge of how the team operates has allowed Wallace to see the consistency of the program's work.

"It means a lot to me to see consistency," he said. "That's one of the things I'm looking for in my recruitment. Consistency is key for me."

Wallace arrived on campus Thursday morning before practice and that allowed him to spend time with not only linebackers coach Randy Shannon but with the linebackers on the team as well.

"I loved it down there - especially the meetings I got to sit in with them," Wallace said. "I've been here since around 11:30 so I've been hanging around him (Shannon), learning ball, and learning him as a person really."

Wallace expressed that Shannon thinks he is a versatile backer and want to use him in anyway that they can. Wallace also got to meet with Coach Norvell and the message was short and simple.

"I met with him earlier. He just told me that they really want me. He just kept it real as always," Wallace said.

His visit to Florida State on Thursday was the last unofficial visit that Wallace has planned until official visits begin in a few months. The Seminoles are a top school for him at the moment, along with Georgia and Florida. Florida State and Georgia already have official visits scheduled with Wallace - with Arkansas and South Carolina also earning an official visit. Florida is yet to receive an official visit from Wallace but one could be planned in the coming weeks.

Wallace's official visit to Florida State will be on June 14.