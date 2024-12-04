Four-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard signs with Florida State

Four-star outside linebacker Ethan Pritchard has made his longtime FSU pledge official, signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday.
Pritchard, who played his high school ball at Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High, committed to the Seminoles in October of 2023 during the middle of their 13-1 ACC Championship season.
After committing, he never wavered whatsoever in his pledge, taking only visits to FSU from then on. He visited in the spring, took his official visit over the summer and was back for the Clemson game in October.
The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Pritchard is ranked by Rivals as the No. 27 outside linebacker and No. 56 player from Florida in the 2025 recruiting class. He was FSU’s only linebacker commit in the 2025 class entering the early signing period.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Pritchard: "Ethan has played defensive back. He has grown into a linebacker. You have to like that he has the speed and athletic ability to play in space. He can also come close to the line of scrimmage and support the run. He has a chance to be a very good player in college."
Please click on the link below to view Pritchard's HUDL highlights.
Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Pritchard: "Pritchard runs very well and has nice size and length. He is athletic enough that he is good in coverage against TE's and slot wide receivers. He chases the ball well and can tackle in space. Probably projects as more of an outside linebacker in FSU's new 3-3-5 defense."