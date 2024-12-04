Four-star linebacker Ethan Pritchard signs with Florida State

Four-star outside linebacker Ethan Pritchard has made his longtime FSU pledge official, signing with the Seminoles on Wednesday.





Pritchard, who played his high school ball at Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High, committed to the Seminoles in October of 2023 during the middle of their 13-1 ACC Championship season.

After committing, he never wavered whatsoever in his pledge, taking only visits to FSU from then on. He visited in the spring, took his official visit over the summer and was back for the Clemson game in October.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Pritchard is ranked by Rivals as the No. 27 outside linebacker and No. 56 player from Florida in the 2025 recruiting class. He was FSU’s only linebacker commit in the 2025 class entering the early signing period.



