Four-star OL Mario Nash Jr. signs with Florida State

Four--star offensive tackle prospect Mario Nash Jr. has signed with Florida State. Nash committed to FSU in early October after decommitting from Mississippi State. He took an official visit to FSU on the weekend of Oct. 5 and committed to the Seminoles five days later. Nash is a Rivals 250 prospect and is ranked as the 12th-best offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2025.

Advertisement

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein on Nash Jr.: "Nash is a big, wide-bodied lineman. He is someone we feel could end up 330-335 pounds. He has some quickness off the ball. You turn on the film and this kid dominates. He moves defensive lineman off the ball. He is big and physical. He does need some work on his technique. He has a tendency to lean on a defender. If he can learn to extend his arms and move defenders out of the way consistently, watch out."

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Nash Jr.: "He is an outstanding prospect with great size, length and athleticism. Nash moves extremely well and is effective as lead blocker when pulling on the second level of the defense. He plays extremely hard. Would like to see him play with a little more bend in his knees and with better leverage. Has some work to do fundamentally in pass protection where he tends to lean. Has really long arms which will help in pass protection. Adding strength to his lower body will help in the run game."