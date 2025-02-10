Four-star OT Ben Mubenga sets official visit date with Florida State

FSU will have to replace eight offensive linemen after the 2025 season due to graduation. New offensive line coach Herb Hand has wasted no time is spreading offers out to some of the best linemen in the class of 2026. Several of those linemen have already scheduled official visits with the Seminoles later this summer.

On Monday, four-star offensive tackle prospect Ben Mubenga confirmed with the Osceola that he will be taking an official visit to FSU on June 20.