Four-star OT Ben Mubenga sets official visit date with Florida State

FSU will have to replace eight offensive linemen after the 2025 season due to graduation. New offensive line coach Herb Hand has wasted no time is spreading offers out to some of the best linemen in the class of 2026. Several of those linemen have already scheduled official visits with the Seminoles later this summer.
On Monday, four-star offensive tackle prospect Ben Mubenga confirmed with the Osceola that he will be taking an official visit to FSU on June 20.
Mubenga was on FSU's campus last week for an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. The 6-foot-5 and 280-pound rising senior was offered by the Seminoles in January. The Buford (Ga.) High product also plans to take an official visit to Arkansas.
The other 2026 offensive line prospects to have scheduled an official visit with FSU are Graham Houston, Zykie Helton, Brandon Anderson, Lamar Brown and Johnnie Jones Jr.
