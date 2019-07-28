Four-star OT Walker feels at home again at FSU after latest visit
Florida State's second annual Saturday Night Live was a major success, and one of the biggest names to make it into town for the event was Miami Norland offensive tackle Issiah Walker.
This was Walker's third visit to Florida State this year, and the Seminoles clearly made another strong impression on the four-star prospect. Before leaving town, Walker confirmed that he will be back at FSU at least one more time for an official visit.
Walker also discussed his leaders, why Florida State is high on his list, what he thought of spending time with FSU OL coach Randy Clements and more.
After making an early verbal commitment to South Carolina and then opening things back up, Issiah Walker is in no hurry to make a second decision.
At the same time, Walker did not hide the fact that he loved his most recent trip to FSU this weekend.
"Every time I'm here, I feel a lot of love and connection with all the coaches," Walker said. "I felt right at home with the family here."
Walker did not work out during the SNL camp, but he took advantage of the opportunity to watch offensive line coach Randy Clements work with other players. Walker and Clements also spent time in the film room, and the Norland High star was very impressed with everything he saw.
