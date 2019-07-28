Florida State's second annual Saturday Night Live was a major success, and one of the biggest names to make it into town for the event was Miami Norland offensive tackle Issiah Walker.

This was Walker's third visit to Florida State this year, and the Seminoles clearly made another strong impression on the four-star prospect. Before leaving town, Walker confirmed that he will be back at FSU at least one more time for an official visit.

Walker also discussed his leaders, why Florida State is high on his list, what he thought of spending time with FSU OL coach Randy Clements and more.

