While Howell had been to FSU's campus before, this was the first time since Willie Taggart was named head coach in December.

One of the most anticipated visits for Monroe, N.C., quarterback Sam Howell finally occurred on Saturday when the four-star prospect made his way to Tallahassee, and it certainly sounds as if the trip was worth the wait.

"I had a really good time," Howell said. "I camped here last year. Honestly, I learned a lot about what Coach Taggart is going to do here, and I think he's going to do great things here for sure. I think the most important thing I saw today was that the players are already buying into what he's trying to do, and that's very important."

Howell, who is rated the nation's No. 5 pro-style quarterback, also got a better look at the Seminoles' new-look offense, which is being installed by Taggart and offensive coordinator Walt Bell.

"I think I fit in very well with what Coach Taggart, Bell plan on doing on offense," Howell said. "I think I can run this offense very well. It's similar to some of the stuff we do at my high school."

While it was hard for Howell to point to one single thing that stood out, he clearly enjoyed spending time with the coaches.

"I would say meeting with Coach Taggart and Coach Bell and seeing what they want to do," the 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal-caller said. "With Coach Bell, I've known him since I was 15 and he gave me my first offer when he was at Maryland. I have a really good relationship with him. He knows a lot about me and quarterbacks, but even more importantly he cares about his quarterbacks. And that's very important to me."