KJ Sampson showing he can be disruptive - and dependable? - option for FSU

As far as first impressions go, KJ Sampson looked the part in shorts. The Florida State defensive tackle, despite beginning his third season, had not consistently shown he’s ready for a bigger role.

New defensive coordinator Tony White was curious, challenging Sampson with a question that appears to have motivated him.

“I didn’t know anybody. When we came over here, in Tour of Duty, you saw a big body who can actually move, who’s twitchy,” White said. “And you’re looking at him and you’re like, ‘Why aren’t you the guy?’ You see just the inconsistencies early on in spring ball. He’s a big, twitchy guy. But when it’s time to play big, you got to play big. When it’s time to be twitchy and move around, you do that. He’s capable of doing that.”

From White to defensive line coach Terrance Knighton to head coach Mike Norvell, they have seen enough to think Sampson is capable of being a significant part of FSU’s rotational depth up front. Sampson is still relatively inexperienced, earning just 34 snaps in 2023 and then 115 snaps last fall. He had six of his 10 tackles vs. Miami, and he has shown glimpses of what he can offer.

It’s just about seeing a big and twitchy guy show up practice after practice. Sampson showed up frequently in the open scrimmage on Saturday, disrupting plays by pushing through the offensive line and getting into the backfield and also grabbed an interception (that he returned for a touchdown) off a deflection from defensive end Amaree Williams that was celebrated by Knighton and others on social media.