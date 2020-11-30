It has been trending this way for weeks, and on Monday it became official: Four-star quarterback commit Luke Altmyer has decommitted from the Seminoles.

When he committed to Florida State football coach Mike Norvell in February, it appeared Altmyer would be the bell cow for the Seminoles' 2021 class. But his interest in FSU seemed to fade throughout the struggles of the 2020 season.

Florida State is 2-6 in Norvell's first season.

*ALSO SEE: On heels of Altmyer flip, where do things stand with FSU's other commits?

"I just didn't feel comfortable with my decision and I didn't feel my heart was in the right place," Altmyer told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "I wasn't all in, so I wanted to decommit and make sure I am comfortable with the whole situation moving forward.

"Just with the whole situation in 2020, and all that has transpired this year, it has made it difficult."

