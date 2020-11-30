Four-star QB Luke Altmyer decommits from FSU football
It has been trending this way for weeks, and on Monday it became official: Four-star quarterback commit Luke Altmyer has decommitted from the Seminoles.
When he committed to Florida State football coach Mike Norvell in February, it appeared Altmyer would be the bell cow for the Seminoles' 2021 class. But his interest in FSU seemed to fade throughout the struggles of the 2020 season.
Florida State is 2-6 in Norvell's first season.
"I just didn't feel comfortable with my decision and I didn't feel my heart was in the right place," Altmyer told Rivals' Chad Simmons. "I wasn't all in, so I wanted to decommit and make sure I am comfortable with the whole situation moving forward.
"Just with the whole situation in 2020, and all that has transpired this year, it has made it difficult."
John 14:27 pic.twitter.com/Wkxa7TtxDJ— Luke Altmyer (@lukealtmyer9) November 30, 2020
Altmyer now is considered to be leaning to his home-state Ole Miss Rebels.
FSU's 2021 recruiting class is down to 15 commits with the early signing period looming next month.
