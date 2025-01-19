Four-star safety Kaiden Hall grew up an FSU fan, 'Noles are early leader

Four-star safety Kaiden Hall was back on FSU's campus this weekend for an unofficial visit with the Seminoles. It was Hall's fifth unofficial visit to FSU since last March but his first since coach Mike Norvell named Tony White defensive coordinator and Evan Cooper the team's safeties coach.

"It went really good," said Hall of his Saturday in Tallahassee. "I got to meet the new coaches, coach Tony White, coach Evan Cooper. They were just very energetic, very good coaches, I can tell already, show me some of the stats, you can see they did their job at Nebraska."

Hall said White discussed with him FSU's new defensive scheme and why they think he is a good fit.

"The first thing he said, he makes sure nobody can run the ball, and we saw that for sure (at Nebraska)," said Hall. "He said the defense has got to be physical, aggressive, the hardest players on the team. He sounds like a great guy, get the job done very well, very personal with his players, I feel like he can do a great job."

Hall is starting narrow his focus to Florida State and a handful of other schools.

"Right now, Florida, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma," answered Hall when asked who besides FSU was standing out to him.

Hall also updated his timeline, telling the Osceola that he plans to take his official visits this summer and hopes to make a decision on which school he will commit to before the start of his senior season.

Where does FSU stand after his latest visit?

"At the top," answered Hall when asked where the Seminoles fit into his pecking order. "I've been a fan all my life, I grew up a fan of Florida State, so I know almost everything about the team, the roster, all that. So being here, it just like an honor."

