Four-star TE Heze Kent recaps FSU visit, talks leaders in his recruitment

Heze Kent is one of three 2026 tight end prospects who have already set up official visits with FSU for later this summer. And while that visit will ultimately be Kent's most important trip to Tallahassee, getting the Brunswick (Ga.) High product back on campus for the first time in two years this past weekend for an unofficial visit gave the Seminoles a chance to strengthen their relationship with the four-star, Rivals250 prospect.

"You know it's my first time being back in like two years," began Kent of his visit. "It was amazing. Love the culture, love the coaching staff. You know I love everything about Florida State."

One of the reasons Kent, who made it clear he is being recruited as a tight end and not an offensive lineman, has FSU among the schools he will take an official visit with later this summer is his relationships and affinity for the Seminoles coaching staff.

"I love Coach Norvell, I love the coaching staff, I love CT (tight end coach Chris Thomsen)," said Kent.

Kent also gave an update on the list of schools who are making the biggest push for him.

"Right now, it is here (FSU), Florida, Miami, Texas and Georgia Tech," Kent said.

He also went into more details about why FSU stands out to him.

"One of the most consistent schools that keeps in contact with me," said Kent. "I talk to them every day it feels like."

Kent also said that he has seen everything that he needs to see regarding FSU when asked if there was anything else he wanted to learn on his official visit with the Seminoles. He also explained that his official visit would be more of an opportunity for his family to learn about FSU, Mike Norvell and the football program.

As it stands right now Kent will take official visits to Florida, Miami, Texas, Florida State and Alabama, in that order.

