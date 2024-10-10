Four-star WR Daylan McCutcheon flips to Texas from FSU

in other news
Things continue to be a struggle for Florida State on the recruiting trail.
Following the decommitment and subsequent commitment to South Carolina by Malik Clark the previous week, Lucas (Tx.) Lovejoy WR Daylan McCutcheon announced that he had flipped his commitment on Thursday night.
McCutcheon, who had been committed since July 13th, chose the Seminoles over Texas and more closely USC. But as the Seminoles offense continued to struggle through the first six weeks of the season, McCutcheon began to explore his options.
The four-star took visits to both Texas A&M and then Texas during the week of Florida State's road game against SMU.
Florida State very likely saw this coming as they have offered multiple 2025 wide receivers in the last 24 hours, including the recently reclassified Donovan Murph and four-star UCF commit Jayvan Boggs.
This brings down Florida State to just 10 recruits in the 2025 class and the 48th ranked class nationally.
