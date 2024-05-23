Four-star prospect Daylan McCutcheon is believed to be one of the top-rated wide receivers on Florida State's recruiting board for this cycle. He is scheduled to be in Tallahassee for an official visit with the Seminoles on the weekend of June 21. McCutcheon continues to be in contact with FSU on a daily basis and took his official visit to SMU on May 10. The Osceola caught with McCutcheon for a quick update on his recruitment.

"It’s going good," said McCutcheon of his recruitment by FSU. "The main message from Coach Norvell is he is excited about my upcoming visit in June. And he tells me to stay focused and keep grinding." He also spoke about his relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans. "It’s really good we talk almost every day getting to know each other better," said McCutcheon. The Lucas (Tex.) Lovejoy High product also spoke about what he wants to see and learn on his visit to Florida State. "What it’s like being a player there and being able to hang with the team and learn more about their culture," said McCutcheon.



