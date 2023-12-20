Four-star wide receiver Lawayne McCoy signed his letter of intent to attend Florida State on Wednesday.

Listed in the Rivals150 as the 127th best prospect in the 2024 class, McCoy is highly regarded as one of the best wide receivers in the country and the state of Florida. The Miami Central (Fla.) product joins BJ Gibson, Camdon Frier, Elijah Moore and potentially Jeremiah Smith in what is an impressive haul for wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and Mike Norvell for the 2024 class.

In his final season at Central, McCoy caught 27 passes for 325 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, McCoy had nine tackles and two interceptions with five passes defended. McCoy finished his career as a Rocket with 67 receptions, 816 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively, he finished with 18 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass break ups.

McCoy committed to Florida State during an unofficial visit on April 13th and while he was rumored to potentially leave to class at one point or another, McCoy has stuck to his initial pledge. Florida State beat out UCF and Miami for McCoy's services.