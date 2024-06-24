Vernell Brown saw familiar faces on his official visit. And people at Florida State who made him feel at home. The four-star receiver spent some time with good friend and FSU quarterback commit Tramell Jones as well as Orlando native and friend Trever Jackson, who is beginning his freshman season in Tallahassee. “I think the biggest thing is just the interaction,” Brown said. “I’m a firm believer in the people make the place. And I think Florida State has all of the right people in the right position to be successful. And throughout this weekend I was really able to see that, being in it for 48 hours. I really loved that.” Jackson’s message about FSU was a familiar one. “He just making sure if you come here you got to be willing to work, you got to be willing to want it, which is not a problem,” Brown said. “Never mind working. Never shied away from it. I think it would be really good if I come here.”

