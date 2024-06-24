Four-star WR Vernell Brown like familiarity, feel of FSU
Vernell Brown saw familiar faces on his official visit. And people at Florida State who made him feel at home.
The four-star receiver spent some time with good friend and FSU quarterback commit Tramell Jones as well as Orlando native and friend Trever Jackson, who is beginning his freshman season in Tallahassee.
“I think the biggest thing is just the interaction,” Brown said. “I’m a firm believer in the people make the place. And I think Florida State has all of the right people in the right position to be successful. And throughout this weekend I was really able to see that, being in it for 48 hours. I really loved that.”
Jackson’s message about FSU was a familiar one.
“He just making sure if you come here you got to be willing to work, you got to be willing to want it, which is not a problem,” Brown said. “Never mind working. Never shied away from it. I think it would be really good if I come here.”
Brown and Jones became close while playing for the South Florida Express, a 7-on-7 team. Jones hasn’t been pushy about his decision but they’ve discussed the potential of attending the same college and playing football together.
“Tramell, that’s my guy,” Brown said. “Really good guy. Being able to spend this visit with him was big.”
Brown reiterated that he’s down to four schools — FSU, Ohio State, Florida and Miami — with no clear leader or decision made. He would like to make a commitment in July but said he’s also willing to push it back if needed, although there’s a desire to make the decision before he gets too deep into his senior season.
FSU coach Mike Norvell made his pitch on Sunday morning.
“He really reiterated the fact that I’m a priority,” Brown said. “We just met with him a few minutes ago. I feel like Coach Norvell is one of the realest head coaches in college football – if not the realest. Definitely my favorite head coach in college football. I think that was big.”
While FSU has had success of late with taller receivers, Norvell also showed Brown what Anthony Miller was able to do at Memphis. Miller has now spent nearly a decade in the NFL.
Brown sees opportunities regardless of which receiver spot he lines up at in FSU’s offense.
“Being that playmaker that I’ll be able to move all around in the offense,” Brown said. “Coach Norvell, he reiterated that he has done it with guys similar to me, with similar skillsets. And then he’s also showing in the past few years, with bigger guys, he kind of caters his offense to the players he has. Like Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson, players like that. He still found ways to get them the ball. If you look at his track record, he’s done that with smaller guys, guys similar to my size as well.”
