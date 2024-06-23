Tramell Jones estimated he has been to Florida State about 20 times over the last few years. During his official visit, the four-star quarterback commitment focused on being a recruiter. “I was coming after everybody this weekend,” Jones said. “Showing the love showing the family oriented qualities that we have at Florida State. Showing how real we are. Showing how we develop at the next level and get to the NFL.” Jones has been committed to FSU since April 2023 and has been working to recruit his teammate with the South Florida Express 7-on-7 team, four-star receiver Vernell Brown. They didn’t have a relationship before SFE — Jones is from Jacksonville and Brown lives in Orlando — but have built a close friendship on and off the field. “Now you see how Vernell is gravitating towards FSU and you see how he gravitates toward me,” Jones said. “I think trying to get Vernell here, knowing I’m going to get the ball to him in key situations, where nobody else can get it, where he can make a play, he knows what’s up.”

Jones is also being pursued by Florida. When asked on Sunday if he had shut down his recruitment, Jones said he plans an announcement soon. “I have one more camp,” Jones said. “One more 7-on-7 with the team. I’ll know by the end of this week for sure. I know what my decision is right now. I know what I’m going to do. The public will know by the end of this week.” Jones said FSU coach Mike Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz are aware of his plans. “They know where I stand with it,” Jones said. “They know where I’ve been standing with it. They know where I’ve been with it. That wasn’t anything to them. I’ve told coach Norvell, I’ve told coach Tokarz where I’m at. They know where I’m standing. They know what I’m doing.”