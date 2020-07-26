 FSU football looks to Khalan Laborn, Jashaun Corbin to lead backfield in 2020
Four things to know about FSU's running backs heading into 2020

Corey Clark
Lead Writer

With the Florida State football team still scheduled to open up preseason camp in early August, it's time for our annual position previews.

Today, we will focus on the Seminoles running backs, a group that is a little light on college experience but long on options.

After three years in the shadows, FSU running back Khalan Laborn will be looking to break out this fall.
The big picture

It was The Cam Akers Show in the Florida State backfield last season, and it was essentially a one-man production. During the 2019 regular season, Akers accounted for 76 percent of the Seminoles' carries from the running back position and 78 percent of the yardage and touchdowns.

He also ranked second on the team in receiving touchdowns with four.

So, you get the idea.

Before moving on to be a second-round pick of the NFL's Los Angeles Rams, Akers accounted for 1,369 total yards last season and 20 touchdowns. Those numbers probably aren't going to be replaced by a single player in 2020. But perhaps they could be equaled or even surpassed by a combination of FSU backs.

And unlike last season, when Akers and Khalan Laborn were the only two scholarship running backs available, the Seminoles have plenty of players to choose from this season.

The question will be whether head coach Mike Norvell, whose Memphis team rushed for 2,614 yards a year ago (FSU rushed for 1,829), find a single running back to give the majority of the carries to or will he do it by committee?

{{ article.author_name }}