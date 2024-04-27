Few players probably signify Mike Norvell’s “Climb” mantra through his first few seasons at FSU more than Kalen DeLoach.

DeLoach went from rotational linebacker early in Norvell’s tenure to critical piece in the middle of FSU’s defense over the last two seasons. He also has the claim of making probably the single most memorable play of FSU’s 2023 season, his strip sack and fumble recovery touchdown to tie up the FSU-Clemson game, which the Seminoles eventually won in overtime.

Following the seven-round draft, DeLoach and his family announced he would sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive tackle Fabien Lovett and safety Akeem Dent are also pursuing free-agent deals.

2023 stats: 68 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 fumble recovery

Career stats: 211 tackles, 24.5 TFL, 11 sacks, 11 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery over five seasons at FSU

Accolades: First-team All-ACC, second-team All-American (The Athletic) and FSU Defensive MVP in 2023

What he did at Combine: Second among LBs at combine in 40-yard dash (4.47), seventh among LBs in broad jump (9’11”)

What they’re saying: “DeLoach doesn’t have the size or strength to be an every-down player in the NFL, but he has subpackage potential in the right situation if he continues to develop in coverage. His ability to consistently be the first guy down the field on kickoffs might be his saving grace.”