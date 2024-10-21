Freshman report: Who should play more, redshirt tracker

Amaree Williams (40) has a TD grab and Lawayne McCoy (15) could earn more snaps, too. (Photo by Mike Olivella)

The big picture for Florida State is player development. In a season where the Seminoles (1-6) have struggled at every position group on offense, there are opportunities for true freshmen to begin seeing the field on game days or earn more snaps. Coach Mike Norvell began his post-practice interview on Monday mentioning "young guys building in their confidence." When asked who impressed him in practice, it should come as no surprise that receivers caught his eye just a few days after three drops were critical drive-stoppers in a 23-16 loss at Duke. Norvell was perhaps more active on Monday evaluating receivers, and he quickly mentioned freshmen Lawayne McCoy, B.J. Gibson and Elijah Moore for what they showed as preparations for Miami begin. "I thought Lawayne, B.J., Elijah flashed today," Norvell said. "I thought those guys did a really nice job." FSU's receivers have struggled with 21 drops in seven games. Aside from Ja'Khi Douglas (24 catches, 354 yards, two touchdowns), there have been no consistently dependable pass-catchers. A road game at Miami on Saturday is far from ideal for FSU to extend more playing time to a true freshman. But with the Seminoles generating just 15 points per game, 132nd among the 134 FBS teams, coaches are evaluating options. Any FSU player can participate in up to four games without losing a year of eligibility. So it's a benefit to Norvell and player development to use him in some games moving forward. (There is a new rule that allows for a player to participate in a fifth game if a team competes in a bowl game, but that door has all but shut on the Seminoles this year.) In the chart below, we'll review which 2024 signees have played as true freshmen:

Freshman tracker FSU's participation report used to verify which freshmen have played Games Stats TE Landen Thomas 7 games 8 catches, 100 yards, 1 TD RB Kam Davis 7 games 38 carries, 131 yards, 3.4 ypc WR Lawayne McCoy 5 games Punt returner TE Amaree Williams 3 games 1 catch for 13 yards, TD QB Luke Kromenhoek 1 game 3 of 7, 19 yards (two drops hurt his completion percentage) WR B.J. Gibson 1 game Made debut vs. Clemson RB Micahi Danzy 1 game Made debut vs. Clemson CB Charles Lester 1 game Made debut vs. SMU CB Cai Bates 1 game Made debut vs. SMU OL Tye Hylton 0 games LB Timir Hickman-Collins 0 games CB Ricky Knight 0 games OL Manasse Itete 0 games OL Jonathan Daniels 0 games OL Jayden Todd 0 games LB Jayden Parrish 0 games DT Jamorie Flagg 0 games CB Jamari Howard 0 games WR Elijah Moore 0 games DE DD Holmes 0 games DT D'Nas White 0 games WR Camdon Frier 0 games PK Jake Weinberg 0 games

Who could see more playing time on offense

Landen Thomas and Kam Davis have seen their playing time increase over the course of the season. Expect that to continue for Thomas. Norvell has not clarified Davis' status for the Miami game after he was injured on his fourth-quarter fumble at Duke. Lawayne McCoy has played in five games and is already past the redshirt threshold as well, primarily being used as a punt returner. But the receiver has displayed exceptional footwork and route-running in practices. If the coaches feel confident in his understanding of the offense, he is a clear candidate to earn more playing time. McCoy went up to high-point a ball between two defenders in Monday's practice, pulling in a well-thrown deep pass from Luke Kromenhoek. Beyond listing Brock Glenn atop the depth chart and Kromenhoek in second, Norvell has not detailed who will start or if Kromenhoek could play. It's plausible Kromenhoek does not play at Miami but could play in three of FSU's next four games without burning a year of eligibility if he doesn't play Saturday. "I was proud of Luke when he came in," Norvell said of Kromenhoek on Sunday. "Thought he located the ball well." Amaree Williams' future may be at defensive end, but he has three games under his belt at tight end and has played 48 snaps. Expect to see more of Thomas. An argument could be made that Williams shouldn't burn a redshirt at tight end when he will be playing defense in 2025. But with the desperate need for playmakers, coupled with Williams looking like he belongs in the mix, there's reason to play him now. The best aspect of the redshirt rule is the flexibility to play a freshman in any of four games on the schedule. Gibson wasn't ready in September, but he is making a push. Moore enrolled over the summer and impressed in the preseason, yet he hasn't played. But it's becoming tougher and tougher to rationalize not playing the 6-foot-4 Moore. If Davis is unable to go, FSU would be shorthanded at running back behind a defined starter in Lawrance Toafili. The coaches could award more snaps to Sam Singleton Jr., who delivered a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown at Duke, as well as Caziah Holmes. Micahi Danzy's speed is undeniable. His drop on the wheel route against Clemson was just one opportunity missed but doesn't mean he shouldn't earn more chances.

Who could see more playing time on defense