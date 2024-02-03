At long last, Florida State softball's talented 2023 recruiting class is about to play its first official games next weekend.

Before that, these new Seminoles got one final chance to play in an unofficial game Saturday afternoon in FSU's Garnet and Gold Scrimmage at JoAnne Graf Field.

In front of a close-to-capacity crowd, these members of FSU's 2023 class, which ranked as the third-best recruiting class in the country according to Extra Innings Softball, looked ready for the moment in a scrimmage which ended in a 3-3 tie.

With FSU replacing ace pitcher Kathryn Sandercock and not bringing in any transfer pitchers, it appeared all but certain FSU would turn to a few freshmen for immediate and prominent pitching roles.

That was indeed the case as freshman pitcher Ashtyn Danley (the No. 2 overall player in the 2023 class) got the start in the circle for Garnet, allowing one run over four innings of work against the lineup more loaded with likely starters. A two-way player who is also listed as an outfielder, Danley also doubled in her first at-bat of the scrimmage Saturday.

Fellow freshman pitcher Mimi Gooden relieved sophomore pitcher Makenna Reid for the Gold team and allowed one earned run over three innings of work in the circle.

Each of these freshman certainly seem poised to factor into FSU's array of arms this upcoming season.

This freshman impact was also felt at the plate. Beyond Danley's double, freshman third baseman Jaysoni Beachum led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a triple and scored the go-ahead run later in the frame. Freshman shortstop Isa Torres also had a laser of a double off the wall in left-center in the fourth inning.

"I give that to our upperclassmen for really getting them comfortable to be able to be in these environments," FSU head coach Lonni Alameda said of how the freshmen performed in the scrimmage. "There's many more ahead for them, but if this is how they're going to respond to maybe a little bit of nervousness or excitement, I think we're in a great spot for growing."

There were plenty of nice moments from returning players as well in Saturday's scrimmage. Kalei Harding had a double. Michaela Edenfield had a triple. Kaley Mudge had three hits, two singles and a double. And Amaya Ross had a game-tying two-run homer for Gold in the top of the seventh inning. Reid allowed one run over three innings in her start.

However, what a number of freshmen accomplished was notable and impressive.

FSU returns most of its players in the lineup from last year so it remains unclean how many freshmen will break into the batting order this season. Regardless, it seems the early returns for FSU's 2023 class are overwhelmingly positive.

Up Next

FSU opens its 2024 regular season next weekend in the JoAnne Graf Classic. The Seminoles' first of five games in the event will be Thursday at 6 p.m. vs. Charlotte (ACC Network Extra).