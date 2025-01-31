Friday recruiting notes: Three 4-star offers, in-school visits, updates

FSU coaches are back on the road this week making in-school and in-home visits with prospects across the state and country. Here is a look at the latest prospects FSU has offered over the last two days. We also have information on who the FSU staff made in-schools visits with on Thursday and Friday, plus other updates regarding key FSU prospects from the 2026, 2027 and 2028 recruiting classes.

2026 offers

Morgan was offered by FSU on Thursday night. He is a four-star prospect and ranked as the second-best wide receiver prospect in the class of 2026. Morgan is ranked as the second-best overall prospect in his home state for 2026. His list of offers includes Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Tennessee and UCF.

Toodle was offered by FSU on Friday morning. He has been committed to Auburn since July. He is ranked as the 5th-best overall player in Alabama. His list of offers also includes Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Louisville, Miami and Michigan.

Wafle, the top-ranked prospect in his home state for the class of 2026, was offered by FSU on Friday. He is a four-star prospect who visited FSU's campus during his sophomore year of high school. His offer list includes Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State.

2027 offers

Sabb is a Rivals top 100 prospect who also has offers from Alabama, Boston College, Colorado, UConn, Duke, Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State and Rutgers.

Mallard was offered by FSU on Friday. His list of offers includes Liberty, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, ECU and Pitt.

Patmon was offered by FSU on Friday. In the last month he has also picked up offers from USF, Georgia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Vany, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn and Missouri.

2028 offers

