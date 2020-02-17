Some Florida State football players dread walking into this room. Not that it's the room's fault. Or the people inside of it. They're all energetic and fit, chipper and friendly. They're here to help. It's literally the entire reason for their existence in this space. This is the Don Fauls Athletic Training Facility, tucked into a corner of Florida State University's Moore Athletics Center. It stands maybe a few hundred feet from the playing surface inside Doak Campbell Stadium, if that. But to the injured and recovering -- to the ones dealing with broken bones and torn ligaments and ruptured tendons -- it sometimes can feel like miles separate here from there. Don't miss out on our great football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Florida State receiver Keyshawn Helton waves to teammates while being carted off the field last October at Clemson. (Associated Press)

Editor's Note: This is the first in a three-part series. Coming Tuesday: A closer look at the bond between injured teammates Keyshawn Helton and Jaiden Lars-Woodbey. -----------------------------------------------------------------



It's slightly past 8 o'clock on a Thursday morning in late January, and there's nowhere Keyshawn Helton would rather be. While many of his classmates are still in bed or dragging themselves to class, he is bounding with energy. Wearing a team-issued garnet shirt that reads "Work" on the front and "Show me" on the back, the only visible reminder of why the Seminole wide receiver is here right now is the white compression sleeve hugging his left knee. Helton starts this 90-minute session with a resistance band joining his two legs together. He stares intently at the mirrored wall before him and walks slowly, methodically, forward and back. One step at a time. Forward and back. There must be days when this is a humbling reality. Less than four months earlier, Helton appeared to be on the verge of college football stardom. One week, he caught a career-high five passes at Virginia. The next, he led Florida State with seven receptions for 96 yards and hauled in a 44-yard touchdown pass in a win over Louisville. One week after that, he broke off a 58-yard kickoff return and caught three passes for 44 yards in a victory against N.C. State. After being doubted for most of his life, after being a last-minute addition to Florida State's 2018 recruiting class and playing sparingly as a true freshman, people were finally beginning to see what Keyshawn Helton was all about. "I felt like I was just starting to rise up."

'This isn't a sprained ankle' Everything about the situation was wrong. Florida State hadn't moved the ball past midfield in the game's first 29 minutes. The Seminoles had recorded just two first downs in the first two quarters, and they were taking possession at their own 1-yard line with 72 seconds remaining. Instead of running out the clock and helping his team regroup at halftime, then-Florida State coach Willie Taggart sent the Seminoles into hurry-up mode. He wanted to put a dent in Clemson’s 28-0 lead. After completing two short throws to gain a first down, James Blackman dropped back and attempted a longer pass down the right hash. It was deflected at the line of scrimmage, however, and fluttered right into the arms of a Tigers defender. Keyshawn Helton, who had run a route along the sideline, immediately changed direction and stated pursuing the play. He closed quickly on the ball carrier, attempting to thwart a possible pick-six, and planted his left leg to launch himself from the 20-yard line. What he didn't know -- what he couldn't have known -- was that Blackman was diving from the other direction. And the entire force from Blackman's 6-foot, 5-inch frame came crashing directly into his left knee. Initially, Helton had no idea he had sustained a serious injury. How could he? In more than a decade of playing competitive sports year-round, it had never happened. He never missed a game due to injury. Never needed a surgery or extensive rehab. All Helton knew in this moment was that his leg really hurt. The pain was intense, it originated at the point of impact, and it radiated up his leg. What concerned him most was that he couldn't feel anything below the knee. "I didn't know what it was," he remembered. "At first, I figured I would bounce back from it and it would be maybe a couple games. I was definitely not expecting it to be a whole season." The realization came to different people at different times. Dr. Bill Thompson, one of the Seminoles' team physicians and a well-respected orthopedic surgeon, had the first inclination. When he went out onto the field and placed his hands on Helton's leg, he could feel the instability. Head athletic trainer Jake Pfeil was next. Along with hearing Thompson's initial thoughts, Pfeil was able to grab a quick video replay of the collision, thanks to the "independent medical observer" who was on duty that night. While the primary purpose for those officials is to be on the lookout for potential concussions, they also can assist with providing video footage of other injuries. When Pfeil and Thompson saw the video -- the way Helton's knee was hyper-extended by a direct hit from the front -- they knew this was a catastrophic injury. An air cast would be needed to immobilize Helton's leg. A medical cart would take him off the field and into Clemson's training facility for X-rays. William and Patrina Helton, meanwhile, had to go by parental intuition. Watching from their seats high up in Clemson's Memorial Stadium, they didn't know immediately it was their son laying motionless on the field. In fact, they would have just about guaranteed it wasn't. One of the first football lessons William imparted to Keyshawn was to never let anyone know that a big hit inflicted damage. Not the opponent, and certainly not the coaches or teammates. Hop back up. Run to the huddle. Act like nothing happened. So once they realized it was indeed Keyshawn lying on his back -- and not jumping to his feet -- the Heltons immediately feared the worst. "My emotions were all over the place," Patrina said. "My anxiety went out the roof. I was like, 'Something's wrong. Something's really wrong with him.'" A phone call came next from Julie Reed, one of Taggart’s assistants. She was on the sideline and quickly dialed up the Heltons. “Stay calm,” Reed told Patrina. They’re going to take Keyshawn in to be evaluated, and as soon as the doctors have more information, the family will be the first to know. Just hang tight. "It felt like it was hours," Patrina said. "It was really a short period of time, but it felt like hours. I just couldn't wait. I waited maybe five minutes, and then I went down there." With the help of a Clemson employee, the Heltons made their way down to field level. And after X-rays were taken of Keyshawn's knee, the family soon would be headed to a hospital in nearby Greenville, S.C. Patrina rode in the ambulance with Keyshawn while William and their daughter, Kierra, drove separately. It was in the ambulance that Keyshawn first came to terms with the severity of the situation. "They were telling me it was a serious injury, but I didn't want to believe it," he said. "I had never missed a game before. I've jammed my finger, rolled my ankle. Things like that. But this is something new to me. I've never even pulled my hamstring. "So I figured, 'I'll just do a little rehab, and I'll be back right.'" No, he was told. Not this time. This injury was as serious as it gets. Not only was his season certainly over, but tests would be needed at the hospital to determine whether vascular damage occurred in the leg. If it had, emergency surgery would be required before returning home from South Carolina. The team doctor and trainers knew it on the field. The parents figured it out from the stands. Now, judging by the tears streaming down his face, Keyshawn Helton knew it, too. "It hits you right then," Pfeil said. "Damn, this isn't a sprained ankle." Not by a long shot. Helton had sustained a completely ruptured posterior cruciate ligament; it would need to be reconstructed. He also tore his medial collateral ligament, which would need to be repaired. His anterior cruciate ligament was sprained and would need to be strengthened. And a corner of his knee joint capsule was destroyed, so it also would require repairing. The good news, if there could be any in a situation like this, was that no damage was inflicted to arteries or blood vessels. Helton would return home to Tallahassee the next day, and Dr. Thompson would perform the surgery later that week.

The intensity of this rehab session ramps up as a "blood flow restriction" device is strapped to Helton’s left thigh. The machine, which looks like an oversized blood pressure cuff, limits 80 percent of the blood flow so that Helton can build strength without putting undue stress on his surgically repaired knee. From there, Helton lays down on the Shuttle MVP machine and does a series of leg-presses. Thirty reps. Thirty seconds of rest. Fifteen reps. Thirty seconds of rest. Fifteen reps. Thirty seconds. Fifteen reps. Next up is a series of lunges while holding a kettlebell. Helton then moves over to a platform step, where he has to lift the weight of his body with his injured knee. Throughout the workout, Helton simply emanates energy. He seemingly has a comment to -- or about -- everyone who walks near his area. Thirty minutes into the workout, he is beginning to sweat. "He's making it look easy," Pfeil says. "But this is really hard."



Keyshawn Helton (right) poses for a photo with fraternal twin brother Keyon during their time at West Florida High. (Courtesy of Patrina Helton)

Descending into darkness From the moment he stepped foot on Florida State's campus in the summer of 2018, Keyshawn Helton seemed to earn the respect of every single person who crossed his path. Tireless worker. Self-motivated. Inspirational leader. Conscientious teammate. If ever a college football player was blessed with the ideal mental and emotional makeup to handle a devastating injury like this, one might think it would be Helton. As it turns out, no one cheats this process. "Everyone goes through the psychology of disability," explains Jerry Latimer, who coordinates rehabilitation services for FSU's sports medicine staff. "And you go through all the stages -- you can't skip 'em." While Helton never believed that his football career was over, that didn't make those first few weeks any easier. There was the heartbreaking realization that he wouldn't be with his teammates for the second half of the 2019 season. Then there was the helpless feeling that came with being stuck in bed for hours after hours. For as long as he could remember, Helton's approach to any obstacle was to work harder -- whether that be in athletics or academics. Just work harder than the next guy. Work harder than the day before. This time, working harder wasn't an option. At least not yet. "I was in a dark place for a long time," Helton said. "Because it was the first injury that really sat me down and I couldn't do what I wanted to do. I couldn't go to the field when I wanted to. I couldn't go lift weights when I wanted to. Those are the things I enjoy the most ... I couldn't really be with my teammates how I wanted to be with them. "I can honestly say it was the darkest moment of my life. In the beginning, I knew I was gonna see the light, but I just didn't know when. It was like a tunnel. I'm still walking, but I can't see the light. I felt like I was in a real dark place." Helton tried to put up a brave front when FSU's training staff was around. He would listen to their instructions about caring for the knee, and he would follow their orders. He occasionally cracked a smile. "Some people wear it on their sleeve, and some people don't," Pfeil said. "We knew Keyshawn was going through struggles at times, but he's not the kind of guy to put it all out there." "I could tell that he was having a hard time," said Patrina, who stayed with her son for two weeks after the surgery. "Keyshawn has always been very mentally strong, and he doesn't show a lot of emotions. He kind of keeps it all in. But when I seen my baby cry, I knew then that he was in some pain and he was nervous and afraid. He didn't know what was gonna happen." The most obvious sign of Helton's emotional strife was his lack of appetite. He tried unsuccessfully to force food down his throat at every meal. He understood how important good nutrition would be in the recovery process, and his mother offered constant reminders. But he would end up losing 20 pounds before reversing that trend. "I was depressed," Helton said. "I had a heavy heart. ... I just couldn't eat." To lift his spirits in those first few days, FSU's training staff would encourage Helton to spend as much time as possible in their facility. It would give him a chance to see his teammates and other familiar faces. And he could even check out practices from time to time. Even that was painful, however. "I kind of felt disconnected from the team for a minute," Helton said. "Before the injury, I felt like a leader. And I still felt like a leader when I got hurt, but I felt like I was drawing back from the team. ... "The first game I went to, I cried. I couldn't go on the field because I was on crutches. They didn't want me on the field, so I had to sit in the press box. That hurt really bad." It was never about the physical pain he endured or the fear of having to give up the sport. Other than for maybe a moment or two in the ambulance, Helton never doubted he would play football again. It was merely the uncertainty about the length of the recovery process -- and the frustration that came with it -- that was bringing him down. "I knew I would be able to do what I love," Helton said. "Eventually, I'm gonna be able to run, I'm gonna be able to jump, I'm gonna be able to catch footballs again. But being away from my teammates ... that's what hurt the most."

Standing now on a shorter platform step, Helton balances gingerly on his left leg while dangling his right foot off the edge. He flexes his left knee slowly while pushing his right foot toward the ground; he taps his right heel on the floor and brings it back up. Helton's knee shakes slightly as he continues this exercise. Next up is a set of inclined leg curls, and Helton is laying on his stomach with his face close to the ground. "Don't laugh at me," he jokes to a reporter observing. Helton slowly bends his left leg to pull the weight up off the rack, and then he lets it down with both legs. After three sets of that, he moves back to the Shuttle MVP for a different exercise. During a momentary break, Helton peeks across the room to watch teammate Jaiden Lars-Woodbey rehabbing his own surgically repaired knee. Because Lars-Woodbey sustained a similar injury two weeks before Helton, the receiver frequently observes the defensive back to get a quick preview of what's to come.

Finding support from family and FSU Florida State athletic trainer Alora Sullivan pulls out her cell phone and takes a quick video of Helton's workout. It's not for medical purposes; she's texting it to Patrina Helton. Sullivan has been with the Heltons through every step of Keyshawn's recovery -- starting with that emotional October night in the Greenville, S.C., hospital. When the team flew back to Tallahassee following the game, Sullivan stayed behind with the family; they would return to Tallahassee the next day. She has remained in close contact ever since. That is not a unique relationship. Throughout the various stages of a rehabilitation process, members of the FSU sports medicine staff frequently become caregivers and confidantes for student-athletes and their families. They share information from physicians. They answer questions and ease concerns. During the initial hospital stay, Sullivan smiled and laughed as Patrina Helton told stories about Keyshawn's youth. In the months since, Sullivan, Pfeil and Latimer have relayed information about various milestones, breakthroughs and signs of progress. "They communicated every day," Patrina said. "It was phone calls, it was via text. They kept us abreast of every single thing. That is the best group of individuals. They're awesome." Even more importantly, they are always by Keyshawn's side. During the initial days and weeks following the injury, the Heltons did everything they could to keep Keyshawn company. William, who works at the General Electric Wind Energy plant in Pensacola and also coaches high school football on the side, took a week off to be with his son in Tallahassee. Patrina took two weeks off from her job with the U.S. Postal Service. Older sister Kierra, 24, also spent the first week in Tallahassee and then returned a week later. They helped Keyshawn with everything from getting around his apartment to making trips to and from campus. "His parents were awesome," Latimer said. Kierra played a vital role in those early days as well, especially when Keyshawn was in a funk emotionally. While FSU has counseling services available and the athletic training staff does everything they can to keep student-athletes in a positive frame of mind, no one was able to reach Keyshawn quite like his older sister. "He had never been through anything like that before. It was a shock to him," Patrina said. "So he kept to himself. He didn't want to talk a lot. He didn't want to be bothered a whole lot." Kierra wasn't having it. She knew that solitude was the last thing her brother needed. When he grew frustrated by his lack of mobility, she would remind him of how hard he worked for the opportunity to play football at Florida State. When he got bored or sad, she would pepper him with jokes. "When I first got out of surgery, all I could do was lay in the bed," Keyshawn said. "I was in pain, so she just lifted me up. She made my day every day she was here with me. She didn't want to see me down. She's real goofy, so she just wanted to see me smile." *ALSO SEE: 2020 signee spotlight -- RB Corey Wren brings elite speed to 'Noles The support from the Seminoles' football team was vital as well. Along with the countless text messages and phone calls he received while in the hospital, Helton gained a real sense of how his teammates felt about him when he stopped by practice three days after the injury. While walking on crutches, his heart filled with joy as the players started holding up the numbers 2 and 0 with their hands in reference to his jersey number. Some had written 20 on their towels and arm sleeves. "They told me to keep fighting," Helton said. "Those guys really motivated me and kept me going -- knowing that they had my back."

After strapping a brace onto his left knee, Helton walks back to the taller platform step in front of the mirror. It's time to turn up the tempo. While staring at his knee to make sure his form is correct, the wide receiver begins running up and down the step -- two feet at a time. Up, up, down, down. Up, up, down, down. Helton attacks this exercise the way he might have a drill during football practice. Other than the protective brace, there is not the slightest hint that he's not 100 percent healthy. When Helton pauses for a moment between sets, Sullivan gets called away to help out another trainer. As if on cue, in walks FSU offensive lineman Darius Washington. "Why did you stop working?" Washington asks. "I never stop working," Helton responds without hesitation. The two teammates have been jawing at each other like this since they were 7 years old in Pensacola. At the time, they were players on the same youth baseball team. They later competed on opposing teams before joining forces again in high school. "Can you count to 30 seconds?" Helton asks. Washington cues up the stopwatch on his phone and tells his old friend to go. Up, up, down, down. Up, up, down, down. In walks Sullivan: "He started without me?"



FSU's Keyshawn Helton races past the Virginia defense for a touchdown this past season. (USAToday Sports Images)