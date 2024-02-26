Coach Mike Norvell and the Florida State football program now have a five-star prospect committed to its 2025 recruiting class. On Monday, Rivals announced that offensive guard Solomon Thomas had been elevated from four-star status and is now rated as a five-star prospect and the top guard prospect in the country for the 2025 recruiting class. Thomas committed to FSU this past December, and he would be the first five-star OL commitment to the Seminoles in the Rivals Era.

"Not only is Solomon Thomas the best interior offensive lineman in the class, but it might not be all that close as the Florida State commit punishes people inside, moves them at will and then makes sure they are overpowered at all times," said Rivals National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney. "Thomas is also more athletic than the usual interior offensive lineman, an important part of today’s game for interior players, and so a move to five-star was warranted for those reasons and many more."

The rising senior from Jacksonville (Fla.) Raines High was in church when he was alerted about his new status on Sunday. "It's a blessing from God for sure," said Thomas when asked by Gorney what the rating and ranking meant to him. "I feel like it's been a long time coming. I feel like I definitely deserve that spot." He also spoke with Gorney about his commitment to Florida State and his relationship with offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"I feel like Coach Atkins was definitely a big part in my recruitment process and my committing to Florida State," said Thomas. "Also, with Coach Norvell, he checks up not only on me but my family very often and it just shows not only how much he cares about the game but how much he cares about me as a person."