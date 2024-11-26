FSU 2025 RB Byron Louis becomes third 'Noles commit to flip to Florida

Florida State's 2025 recruiting class took another hit on Tuesday courtesy of in-state rival Florida. Four-star running back Byron Louis announced he has flipped his commitment from FSU to Florida.

He is third prospect the Seminoles have lost a commitment from to the Gators in less than two weeks. Quarterback prospect Tramell Jones and offensive lineman Daniel Pierre Louis had both been committed to FSU before flipping their commitments to the Gators.