During Wednesday's event check-in, Warchant caught up with both wide receivers to see where things stood with the Seminoles and the entire recruiting process.

Now, the Seminoles are looking to make another splash at the position -- with two key targets being John Dunmore and Jadon Haselwood , both of whom are in Atlanta this week for the Rivals Five-Star Challenge.

ATLANTA -- Just a few months ago, Florida State landed a strong receiver class, led by playmakers like Tre'Shaun Harrison , Jordan Young , and Warren Thompson .

Florida State already has a commitment from one elite 2019 receiver, Maurice Goolsby, and the Seminoles also have been in hot pursuit of Hollywood Chaminade standout John Dunmore.

Dunmore, who has reiterated many times that FSU is his "dream school," said Wednesday he was looking forward to participating against some of the nation's top prospects in the Five-Star Challenge.

"It's a great experience and fun experience," Dunmore said. "Also being around some great players is cool."

The excitement started for Dunmore on Wednesday when he was asked to take pictures with hats from some of his favorite schools.

In a bit of a surprise, the only state school chosen by Dunmore was Florida State; the other two hats he picked up represented Penn State and Auburn.

"Those are the teams up there for me," the four-star receiver said. "Great schools, great people there, and coaches that can develop me (at all three schools)."

Dunmore later added that he plans to make a decision before his senior season of high school. And the good news for FSU is the Seminoles will get his last official visit.

"Growing up, it was my dream school, and I've always had love for them," Dunmore said. "Also, I plan on making it my last official visit because of the atmosphere and want my family to get up there and see the stadium rock."

Dunmore said that last official visit will be for the Florida-Florida State game. He also mentioned that he speaks with the FSU staff at least once a week. His main contact with the 'Noles is receivers coach David Kelly.

"Cool guy, and he's a real funny dude, and about business," Dunmore said. "Just him being real ... and real personal with me, and that's a big key with me."

First-year FSU coach Willie Taggart also has had a major impact, according to the Rivals100 receiver. He said the relationship is much stronger than it was with the previous coaching staff.

"Yes (there's a difference)," Dunmore said. "He's also a funny dude. He's the same person every time I go up there. He's a very real dude."



When asked about the other finalists, Dunmore said Auburn and Penn State are fresh on his mind because he visited both recently. He said Ohio State is likely to get an official visit as well, and he might visit Florida again.