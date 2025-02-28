FSU AD Michael Alford gives update on Doak Campbell Stadium renovation

The Florida State football team is undergoing a serious renovation this offseason.

The Seminoles' home, Doak Campbell Stadium, is undergoing a seriously drastic renovation this season.

FSU is currently in the middle of an extensive $265 million rebuild of Doak, which has spanned two offseasons in an effort to bring the FSU football stadium into the 21st century.

After FSU gutted the innards of the stadium and added temporary seating to get temporary capacity of Doak to just over 55,000 for the 2024 season, it is now well into the process this offseason of installing a new club level on the west sideline as well as a host of other premium seating options across the stadium.

Talking to the FSU Board of Trustees on Friday morning, director of athletics Michael Alford gave an update on how the construction process and ticket sales of the new premium seating areas are progressing.

Alford said the construction crew is well into Phase 2 of the project and working 24-hour shifts right now. With a hard deadline of late August for FSU's scheduled 2025 opener vs. Alabama on Aug. 30, he anticipates substantial construction on the stadium will be done by the end of July.

"Completion of the stadium will be in July of 2025, when they hand us over the keys to the stadium," Alford said. "There will be some anticipated events coming in, some grand openings. We'll be communicating with you guys."

As far as ticket sales, Alford said FSU has sold 92% of the anticipated capacity of the West Sideline Club (2,174 seats) and 82% of the renovated Champions Club (2,860 seats) have been sold. The process of selling chair-back seats on the west sideline began more recently and 29% of the expected capacity of those seats (2,379) have been sold.

Alford shared that FSU has raised $35 million in capital commitments from WSC, Champions Club and chairback seats and $74.5 million in total capital commitments towards the project when adding Founder's Suite pledges.