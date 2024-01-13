FSU adds Alabama transfer RB Roydell Williams to 2024 roster
Florida State continued its run of adding experienced players with a track record of production to its 2024 roster with the announcement Saturday that Alabama running back Roydell Williams will transfer to FSU.
Williams had not previously met any of the coaching staff when he was a recruit in high school, so getting to know running backs coach David Johnson was an important part of his portal recruitment.
"When I first talked to YAC (Johnson) on the phone it felt like I knew him already," Williams said. "Just how he was, his personality, the conversations that we had - it clicked instantly."
Williams began his official visit when rumors were swirling that Head Coach Mike Norvell could become the next head coach at Alabama. Despite the elephant in the room, the two discussed the opportunity ahead of them and Roydell came away impressed.
"It's a little bit of everything. Most importantly the personality and character that he came in with - his energy. Everything about coach Norvell is just like - he's just THAT guy."
Williams, who is 5-10 and 214 pounds, was Alabama's third leading rushing this past season. He was productive over the last four seasons for the Crimson Tide, running for 1,165 yards on 234 carries in 45 career games. This past season he ran for a career-high 560 yards on 111 carries, including five touchdown runs. Williams also caught 11 passes for 58 yards in 2023. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.
FSU announced Williams' transfer shortly after he committed.
“I’m very excited about Roydell and his playmaking capabilities joining our backfield this year," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He is a complete back who brings game-changing ability and great versatility to the Nole Family. Roydell is a wonderful young man who has great character and leadership capabilities to add to a special group.”
"I feel like I fit into the offense pretty well," Williams said. "It's an opportunity he (Norvell) put on the table for me and I'm ready to take the best position that is for me here."
Rivals rated Williams as the 7th-best running back in the country when he signed with Alabama as a member of its 2019 recruiting class. Williams was also ranked as the 90th-best overall prospect in the country that year.
Williams will join Lawrance Toafili, Caziah Holmes, Sam Singleton, Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy in the Seminoles’ running back room for next season.
"The only way we can go is up. No matter what program I'm with, I'm going to try my best to help the team," Williams said."
Williams will be traveling back to both Tuscaloosa and his home in Hueytown before returning to Florida State sometime next week.
FSU has already added OL Terrence Ferguson (Bama), QB DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), RB/Athlete Jaylin Lucas (Indiana), WR Jalen Brown (LSU), WR Malik Benson (Alabama), DE Marvin Jones Jr. (Georgia), DE Tomiwa Durojaiye (West Virginia), DE Sione Lolohea (Oregon State), DT Grady Kelly (Colorado State), DB Earl Little Jr. (Alabama) and DB Davonte Brown (Miami).
