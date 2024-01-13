Florida State continued its run of adding experienced players with a track record of production to its 2024 roster with the announcement Saturday that Alabama running back Roydell Williams will transfer to FSU.

Williams had not previously met any of the coaching staff when he was a recruit in high school, so getting to know running backs coach David Johnson was an important part of his portal recruitment.

"When I first talked to YAC (Johnson) on the phone it felt like I knew him already," Williams said. "Just how he was, his personality, the conversations that we had - it clicked instantly."

Williams began his official visit when rumors were swirling that Head Coach Mike Norvell could become the next head coach at Alabama. Despite the elephant in the room, the two discussed the opportunity ahead of them and Roydell came away impressed.

"It's a little bit of everything. Most importantly the personality and character that he came in with - his energy. Everything about coach Norvell is just like - he's just THAT guy."

Williams, who is 5-10 and 214 pounds, was Alabama's third leading rushing this past season. He was productive over the last four seasons for the Crimson Tide, running for 1,165 yards on 234 carries in 45 career games. This past season he ran for a career-high 560 yards on 111 carries, including five touchdown runs. Williams also caught 11 passes for 58 yards in 2023. He will have one year of eligibility remaining.

FSU announced Williams' transfer shortly after he committed.

“I’m very excited about Roydell and his playmaking capabilities joining our backfield this year," FSU coach Mike Norvell said. "He is a complete back who brings game-changing ability and great versatility to the Nole Family. Roydell is a wonderful young man who has great character and leadership capabilities to add to a special group.”