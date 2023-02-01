FSU adds third LB to 2023 recruiting class
Florida State added on another linebacker to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday when Dylan Brown-Turner signed his National Letter of Intent with the Seminoles. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, took an official visit to FSU this past weekend and committed to Mike Norvell on Monday after decommitting from North Texas. Brown-Turner is from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High.
“I’m happy to bring Dylan into the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a tough, hard-nosed playmaker who brings versatility and a high ceiling to our linebacker room. Dylan has overcome adversity by being forced to miss a significant amount of his junior year due to injury, and that kept him under the radar as a prospect. He has a solid foundation coming from a winning program at South Oak Cliff. I’m excited for what Dylan brings to us on and off the field.”
The Seminoles signed two linebackers in December: Blake Nichelson and Demarco Ward.
"We thought FSU would add at least one more linebacker to the 2023 recruiting class either from the high school ranks or the portal," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He shows some natural instincts to get to the ball carrier, especially between the tackles. He is physical versus the run and isn't afraid to play downhill. You don't see him play a ton in space, so it is hard to determine his ability to change direction or ability to chase ball from sideline to sideline based off his highlights."
Ward, from Duluth (Ga.) High is already on-campus and will participate in spring practice. Brown-Turner and Nichelson are expected to arrive in Tallahassee this summer.