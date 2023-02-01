Florida State added on another linebacker to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday when Dylan Brown-Turner signed his National Letter of Intent with the Seminoles. Brown-Turner, who is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, took an official visit to FSU this past weekend and committed to Mike Norvell on Monday after decommitting from North Texas. Brown-Turner is from Dallas (Tex.) South Oak Cliff High.

“I’m happy to bring Dylan into the Nole Family,” FSU coach Mike Norvell said. “He is a tough, hard-nosed playmaker who brings versatility and a high ceiling to our linebacker room. Dylan has overcome adversity by being forced to miss a significant amount of his junior year due to injury, and that kept him under the radar as a prospect. He has a solid foundation coming from a winning program at South Oak Cliff. I’m excited for what Dylan brings to us on and off the field.”