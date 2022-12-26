He is the second defensive lineman FSU has added via the NCAA transfer portal in December. Miami defensive tackle Darrell Jackson has signed with Florida State last week.

Fiske, who is 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is ranked as the 96th-best overall prospect in the transfer portal and the seventh-best defensive line prospect in the portal. Fiske had a career-high 58 tackles, including 12 TFLs and six sacks in 2022.

He appeared in 45 career games for Western Michigan over five seasons and will has one year of eligibility remaining. He received an in-home visit a few weeks ago from Mike Norvell.

Fiske is from Michigan City, Ind., where he played at Michigan City High. He was named to the All-MAC first-team defense earlier this month. In addition to FSU, Fiske has also received offers from Florida, Notre Dame and Oklahoma just to name a few.

Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham on Fiske: "He is a big addition to the defensive line room for FSU. Fiske was an all-conference performer for Western Michigan who at the very least figures to be a lock to be in FSU's rotation at either of the interior tackle spots. Fiske is a huge get for FSU with the return of Fabien Lovett for the 2023 season still in question. He also gives the Seminoles the option of Dennis Briggs to move to defensive end if they have Fiske, Lovett Jackson at either of tackle spots next year. Fiske will help offset the loss of Jarrett Jackson to the portal and could help the maturation process of Josh Farmer, Malcolm Ray, Daniel Lyons, Antavious Woody, Bishop Thomas and Ayobami Tifase who all return at tackle next season."