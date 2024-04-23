FSU among final six schools involved with 2025 OL Max Buchanan
Max Buchanan is one of the most highly regarded interior offensive line prospects in the country for the class of 2025. The rising senior has more than three dozen FBS offers but on Tuesday he announced he has narrowed his list of potential college homes down to six schools.
Florida State is one of his final six schools along with Clemson, Ole Miss, Penn State, Miami and UCF.
The next two and a half months will likely tell the tale for the 6-foot-4 and 296-pound guard/center from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole High. He has official visits locked in with all six schools. His first visit will be Ole Miss this weekend, followed by visits to UCF (May 17), Clemson (May 31), FSU (June 7), Miami (June 14) and Penn State (June 21).
Buchanan has been on FSU's campus at least four times, according to Rivals, while he hasn't been on any of the other five schools still involved in his recruitment more than twice.
