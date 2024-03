Four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 member Koby Howard finally knows when he will decide on a future home.

The Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna receiver will be committing to one of the schools in his top eight — a list that includes Ole Miss, Miami, Notre Dame, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Missouri and Florida State.

Rivals has confirmed that Howard will commit on March 31. Howard told the Osceola in an interview earlier this week that he will be unofficially visiting Florida State on March 28 as well as unofficially visiting four other programs. One of those visits includes a visit to Florida. His visit to Florida State will be the second time that Howard has visited the Seminoles this year.