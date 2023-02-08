Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell received a three-year contract extension and a significant raise for the Seminoles' breakout 2022 season, the university announced Wednesday afternoon.

Norvell, who was previously signed up to be the Seminoles' coach through 2026 at a maximum base salary of $6.785 million in 2026, is now under contract through 2029.

Although the full terms of the extension have not yet been shared, FSU said that Norvell’s contract extension features a new compensation structure that averages $8.05 million per year.

That's a sizable step up from the average annual salary of $4.4 million that was on Norvell's original six-year contract when he initially arrived at FSU in December 2019.

Norvell made $4.5 million in 2022, which ranked 33rd nationally and fifth among ACC coaches per USA Today Sports' database. While exactly how much he will make in 2023 is not yet known, his $8.05 million average over the next seven years would put him 10th nationally and second in the ACC behind only Dabo Swinney ($10.51 million)

The Seminoles' 10-win 2022 season was the program's first double-digit victory season since 2016, when FSU also finished 10-3. It saw more wins than in Norvell's first two seasons at FSU combined (8) and included wins over rivals Florida and Miami, a win over LSU in New Orleans and a win over Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

FSU is widely regarded as a preseason top-10 or even top-five team in early polls ahead of the 2023 season. ESPN.com wrote this week that the Seminoles have the most returning production going into the fall.

Norvell is 18-16 at FSU, following up a four-year run at Memphis where he went 38-16.



