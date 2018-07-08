For most players and coaches on the Florida State men’s basketball team, it was a time for reflection.

The Seminoles had just seen their stunning postseason run come to an end in the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, and they were coping with a flood of emotions. There was the pride for all they had accomplished, knocking off several higher seeds and coming within just a few points of earning a trip to the Final Four, and the disappointment of failing to accomplish their ultimate goal -- winning the school’s first national championship.

For assistant coach Dennis Gates, it was another opportunity to learn.

Once head coach Leonard Hamilton finished speaking with his players and headed to the post-game press conference inside the Los Angeles Staples Center, Gates followed closely behind. The 38-year-old assistant coach stood alone in the corner of the cavernous room and took mental notes.

He watched the way Hamilton answered tough questions about the game’s final minutes. How he deflected criticism of his players and offered praise to the Michigan team that defeated them.

Gates listened to each of Hamilton's words and observed his body language.

“I’m a lifelong learner, and I’ve always been that way,” Gates would explain later. “You either get better or you get worse. … I’m a strong believer in professional development. We ask our players to continue to improve, and I know that I have to continue to improve -- especially to give more to Coach Hamilton and to our players. But also continue to pursue my aspirations to get better and become a head coach.”

Gates, a former Cal point guard who is entering his eighth season on FSU’s staff, is continually on the lookout for these learning moments. He frequently attends practices and games of other Seminole programs, keeping a constant lookout for better methods for teaching and communicating.

One day, he’s watching veteran assistant football coach Odell Haggins lead his players through drills. On another, he’s attending a soccer match or softball game and keeping a close eye on the sidelines.

“On our campus, you have a strong contingent of respected coaches that can give a young coach like myself professional development,” Gates said. “Whether it’s my boss, Leonard Hamilton, or Sue Semrau, Mike Martin, Coach [Mark] Krikorian over at soccer, or Chris Poole at volleyball. I go support our other teams to give support to the student-athletes, but also to watch other coaches and their craft.”

Gates recently received a much more formal opportunity to grow.

He was one of 10 Division-I assistant coaches selected to participate in the NCAA’s Champion Forum in Indianapolis. The program, which is designed to prepare up-and-coming assistants for future head coaching opportunities, featured three days of intense learning and development.

The participants heard directly from current athletic directors, university presidents and search firm leaders about what they’re looking for in head coaching candidates. They also spoke with current head coaches about how they prepared themselves for the interviewing process.

“It was an unbelievable experience,” Gates said. “It was an honor to be even thought about in that manner.”