FSU sports information

The college baseball season inches closer as Florida State head coach Link Jarrett announced the 2024 schedule for the Seminoles on Friday.

The 56-game slate includes 34 home games at Dick Howser Stadium and 21 total games against 2023 NCAA regional teams.

Florida State will open with four consecutive non-conference weekends, beginning Opening Day on Feb. 16 against Butler. FSU will also host Western Carolina and New Orleans, while traveling to Greenville, South Carolina, for three games against Michigan State, Western Michigan and Illinois.

The Seminoles open ACC action at home against Notre Dame on March 15. FSU also hosts Louisville, Miami, NC State and Georgia Tech, while traveling to Clemson, Boston College, Wake Forest, Duke and Pitt.

Among the in-state schools the Noles will face during mid-week games are Jacksonville, USF, FGCU, Bethune-Cookman, North Florida and Stetson. FSU will also host Mercer on April 16.

FSU’s three-game series against Florida will take place on March 12 in Gainesville, March 26 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville and April 9 in Tallahassee.

TV / streaming designations will be announced at a later date.