Nobody won more ballgames in college baseball history. And nobody did so with consistency, 40 wins or more for 40 straight seasons.

Mike Martin Sr. was promoted to Florida State’s head coach in 1980 at 36 and it became his vocation for the next four decades. With grace and a warm smile, “11” built FSU’s program into one that annually was among the nation’s best.

Martin died on Thursday, just a few days shy of his 80th birthday on Feb. 12. He battled Lewy body dementia, a disease that affects the brain as well as thinking, mood, behavior. Martin is survived by his wife, Carol, as well as children Mike Jr, Melanie and Mary Beth; and grandchildren Hannah Elizabeth, Tyler, Thomas Joseph and Lexi.

Since his retirement in 2019, Martin Sr. made few public appearances. But last spring he stepped on the field that bears his name when the program honored Buster Posey.

Martin set a national record for wins, one that may not be rivaled for decades to come (his career record is 2,029-736-4). The Seminoles consistently accumulated victories in the regular season and were formidable in the regionals and Super Regionals, and Martin’s teams won 73.6 percent of their games.

At the close of each Super Regional-winning press conference, Martin saw there were no more questions. He would smile and look around the room, telling reporters that he now could say his four favorite words: “See you in Omaha.”

FSU indeed advanced to the College World Series in 17 seasons. FSU never won a CWS under Martin, although the program came a win away in 1986 and 1999.

The Seminoles had very good teams that fell short in the Super Regionals. They had lesser teams make it to Omaha. And then there was “One Last Run.”

In 2019, FSU struggled in the regular season and slipped into the 64-team field as a No. 3 seed and had a spot in the Athens (Ga.) Regional. Had the NCAA Baseball Selection Committee done FSU a favor, knowing this was Martin’s last year? Regardless, few could have expected what would happen.

FSU put away Georgia twice to claim the regional. The Seminoles then traveled to LSU and swept the Tigers. It set up one more opportunity for FSU and Martin in Omaha.

“For me to say that winning a national championship doesn’t mean that much to me, that would be a bunch of bull,” Martin said before the 2019 CWS. “Obviously anybody that’s coaching wants to win a national championship. But I also understand the nuances of baseball. Anything can happen.”

The Seminoles knocked off Arkansas in the opener 1-0. Excitement built but FSU’s bats went quiet, with Michigan taking a 2-0 victory and then Texas Tech eliminating the Seminoles 4-1.