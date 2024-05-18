A 21-hour delay proved to be what could stop a red-hot weekend for the Florida State baseball team.

Leading 7-6 when the final game of the FSU-Georgia Tech series went into a delay Friday night, No. 10 FSU (39-13, 17-12 ACC) allowed five runs over the final two innings when the game continued Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets (31-21, 15-15) rallied to take the final game 11-10 and avoided being swept in the series at Dick Howser Stadium.

"Difficult last two innings of a game," FSU Head Coach Link Jarrett started his postgame press conference. "I don't want this to tarnish about what they did in the regular season but its tough to walk out of there today with that feeling. The lack of details for finishing that game are painful lessons."

That late rally ruined what was an impressive FSU comeback in its own right.

FSU fell behind 5-0 in the second game of their doubleheader with Georgia Tech on Friday but a five-run inning in the fourth allowed the Seminoles to tie the game in 4th inning.

Starting pitcher Andrew Armstrong was chased from his outing, as the senior gave up five runs on five hits, four walks and his 12th hit batter of the season. Freshman John Abraham relieved Armstrong and helped steady the ship, as he put up three scoreless innings to help Florida State get back in the ballgame.

Max Williams began the rally in the bottom of the fourth inning with a solo home run (his 4th) to put the Seminoles on the board. Three consecutive walks loaded the bases for Jaime Ferrer, who singled and brought home a run. Daniel Cantu also singled, this time bringing in two runs. Cal Fisher also contributed a sacrifice fly RBI to tie the game.

Florida State was able to take the lead for the first time in the 5th inning via a home run by James Tibbs, his 24th of the season. A fielding error in the 7th inning by Cam Smith allowed Georgia Tech to briefly retake the lead before the game was tied once again a half inning later. Florida State had two runners on with two outs before entering a weather delay, a delay that would suspend the game until Saturday.