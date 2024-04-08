It's been quite a few years since the Florida State baseball team started a season this well.

Now past the halfway point of the regular season, the Seminoles are 26-5 (7-5 ACC) after pulling off a 4-1 week capped off with a road series win at Boston College over the weekend. That record is a stark improvement from a season ago when FSU was 13-18 (4-11 in ACC) through 31 games.

That record through 31 games is the best by an FSU team since the 2014 squad starting 27-5. With wins in the next two games, FSU's 28-5 record would be its best start since the 2008 team started the season 33-3.

The No. 10 Seminoles will look to keep rolling this week with four rivalry games at home. First, FSU will look to finish off a season sweep of rival Florida (17-14, 6-6 SEC) Tuesday night at Dick Howser Stadium at 7 p.m. (ESPN2).

FSU has already clinched its first regular-season series victory against the Gators since 2015 with a 12-8 win in Gainesville on March 12 and a 14-3 run-rule victory (eight innings) in Jacksonville on March 26.

Now, the Seminoles are looking to sweep the Gators for the first time since a two-game series back in 2002. FSU last swept UF in a series of three-plus games all the way back in 2000.

The sweep would be quite notable considering FSU had won just three of its last 20 games against Florida entering the 2024 season.

FSU announced via its game notes Monday that freshman right-hander John Abraham (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will make his second career start Tuesday vs. the Gators. He threw a career-high 3.1 no-hit innings out of the bullpen in the Seminoles' win over UF in Jacksonville two weeks ago.

Florida has elected not to name a starting pitcher, labeling it TBD in the game notes.

After the final midweek game against the Gators, the Seminoles host their other primary rival, Miami (15-16, 6-9 in ACC), for a three-game series which begins Thursday at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

This week presents quite the chance for FSU to further bolster its resume. The Seminoles were the No. 3 overall seed in Baseball America's midseason NCAA Tournament projection last week and the No. 7 overall seed according to D1Baseball.

That all four games will be played within the friendly confines of Howser, where the Seminoles are 18-1 this season, is an added bonus.