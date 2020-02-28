College baseball fans who love postseason tournaments should get a kick out of the action this weekend at Dick Howser Stadium. Instead of playing a typical three-game series against Florida Atlantic -- as originally scheduled -- the Seminoles will be playing the Owls as well as Texas Tech during a very busy slate. Florida State will play each opponent twice, while FAU and Texas Tech will face off against each other once. "It's good for you in a lot of ways,'" FSU coach Mike Martin Jr. said of the unorthodox weekend. "Tournament time, you're not playing a three-game set -- in the ACC Tournament or a regional or whatever it may be. So you might as well go and get them prepared for it." Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial

Nander De Sedas will be moving from shortstop to second base this weekend. (Gene Williams/Warchant)

The event essentially happened by chance. It started with a phone call from Texas Tech coach Tim Tadlock last year, when the Red Raiders got dropped by an opponent late in the scheduling process. Martin Jr. told Tadlock he would be happy to play, but the Seminoles already were scheduled to host FAU this weekend. "Tim and I go way back," Martin Jr. said. "And he just picked up the phone one day and said, 'Hey, someone backed out on me and I'm in trouble -- what do you got the third weekend?' And I said I've got FAU. He said, 'Let me jump in.'" Once FAU coach John McCormack agreed, the expanded weekend series was set. While no teams will be eliminated, as in normal tournament play, this weekend should featured some elevated intensity. Florida State (6-1) comes in with a No. 14 national ranking, while Texas Tech (8-1) sports a No. 3 ranking. FAU is unranked, but the Owls are 7-0 so far this season.