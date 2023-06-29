The Seminoles filled another vacancy Thursday afternoon with the addition of former Alabama catcher and Tallahassee native Jaxson West. who announced the news on his Instagram.

The Florida State baseball team has addressed quite a few needs through the transfer portal so far this offseason.

West was used sparingly in his lone season at Alabama, appearing in 20 games and making four starts, all of which were against SEC opponents. He had 5 hits in 27 at-bats (.185) with a home run and five RBI. He also walked seven times while striking out just four, bumping his on-base percentage to .371.

While West wasn't used much this past season at Bama, he's only a year removed from being the No. 237 overall prospect and No. 14 catcher in the 2022 recruiting class according to Perfect Game, playing his high-school baseball at Tallahassee Chiles High.

This summer in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League, West is 11 for 30 (.367) with one home run, six doubles, 11 RBI, seven walks and only one strikeout.

West immediately emerges as a potential replacement for departing catcher Colton Vincent, who started a combined 104 games at catcher over the last two seasons. He also addresses a need by being a left-handed batter, providing some more versatility to FSU's offense after the Seminoles had a righty-heavy lineup in 2023.

West is FSU's ninth transfer portal addition of the offseason and the second transfer returning to hometown Tallahassee to play for the Seminoles.

Additionally, West is an FSU legacy. His brother, Gage, appeared in 88 games at FSU as a designated hitter and catcher between the 2014, 2015 and 2016 seasons.

