For the first time this season, the Florida State baseball team has appeared in a top 25 poll.

The Seminoles debuted at No. 20 in Perfect Game's updated rankings which were released Monday morning after a 4-0 week, which included a road win at Jacksonville and a home sweep of Western Carolina.

FSU (6-0) has won its first six games by a combined score of 69-22 (11.5-3.7 per game), with all six wins coming by at least three runs. The Seminoles have a team batting average of .379 two weeks into the season and a team earned run average of 2.83.