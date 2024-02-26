FSU baseball makes first top 25 appearance of the year in Perfect Game poll
For the first time this season, the Florida State baseball team has appeared in a top 25 poll.
The Seminoles debuted at No. 20 in Perfect Game's updated rankings which were released Monday morning after a 4-0 week, which included a road win at Jacksonville and a home sweep of Western Carolina.
FSU (6-0) has won its first six games by a combined score of 69-22 (11.5-3.7 per game), with all six wins coming by at least three runs. The Seminoles have a team batting average of .379 two weeks into the season and a team earned run average of 2.83.
The Seminoles are one of six teams ranked in this week's Perfect Game poll, behind No. 1 Wake Forest, No. 9 Virginia, No. 12 Duke and No. 16 Clemson and ahead of No. 21 NC State.
FSU is not included in the updated polls released by D1Baseball or Baseball America Monday morning.
This week, the Seminoles play their first home midweek game of the season Tuesday at 5 p.m. vs. South Florida and then hit the road to participate in the First Pitch Invitational this weekend in Greenville, S.C., taking on Illinois Friday at 2 p.m., Michigan State Saturday at 6 p.m. and Western Michigan Sunday at 2 p.m.
