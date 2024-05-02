Consistent teams from start to finish, February through May, earn top-8 national seeds.

A year ago, the Florida State baseball team was a model of inconsistency. This Seminoles team has had bumps in the road, err, on the road. But the resume compares favorably to the nation’s top teams and FSU could be home to host a regional for the first time since 2018.

FSU (34-9) is in position to secure a top 8 national seed one year after winning just 23 games and missing out on the NCAA postseason for the first time since the 1970s. That has made the Seminoles one of the best stories nationally in 2024 even though the program has a storied history.

“You're not going to be a top eight seed if you don’t finish the season well, you can get buried early in the season,” FSU coach Link Jarrett said. “You have to start to finish play the game properly and play well and hopefully you can stay healthy. Make no mistake, that's part of it. So if you come out of the gates and are on point and have things organized in a way that the guys understand what they're getting into, you manage the weekends, you manage some tough midweek games. There's no breathing room in the middle of the week. You have to do it start to finish and we're on that track.”

The Seminoles have won plenty of series, from a season sweep of Florida in midweek games to a crowd-pleasing home sweep of Miami. There are also ACC series wins over Notre Dame, Louisville, Boston College and Duke last weekend.

FSU’s win over Duke is even more important considering the Seminoles picked up two victories on the road against a top-10 program. Despite being swept at Clemson in March and suffering a pair of one-run losses at Wake in April, the Seminoles are No. 5 in the RPI, behind only Texas A&M, Kentucky, Arkansas and Clemson.

The RPI discussion is relevant with the calendar turning to May. FSU plays host to NC State, which is No. 20 in the D1baseball.com rankings as well as No. 28 in the RPI, in a three-game series that begins Friday at 6 p.m. (ACC Network Extra) at Dick Howser Stadium. The Seminoles will also play RPI No. 96 Pittsburgh and No. 53 Georgia Tech to wrap up the regular season.

FSU is projected to host a regional as a No. 6 seed by Baseball America as well as a No. 7 seed by D1baseball.com. But, yes, the Seminoles have to finish well in May.

“We're not finished,” Jarrett said. “You have to finish. And to be one of those seeds is important. It gives you a chance to obviously be at home for a regional and hopefully you're at home for a Super Regional. Your goal is getting to Omaha and the best way to get to Omaha would be to play those postseason series here.”



