Entering this week, it had been 16 years since a Florida State baseball team mashed 100 home runs in a season.

That changed on Tuesday.

Behind four home runs in the Seminoles' 12-9 win over Georgia Tech in their ACC Tournament opener at Truist Field in Charlotte, FSU is now up to 103 home runs on the season.

It's just the seventh time in program history that an FSU team has surpassed the century mark in home runs. With quite a few games left on the possible radar this season, the 2024 Seminoles are now tied with the 2008 team for the sixth-most homers in a season in FSU history.

Beyond that, though, this is the first FSU team since 2008 to even surpass 90 home runs in a season and just the second this century. Additionally, these Seminoles will have a chance with a powerful finish to potentially double the homer output of last year's team, which hit 55 home runs — the fewest in a full season by an FSU team since 2014 — in 54 games.

It's safe to say this team won't break the program record of 146 home runs hit by the 1985 team. However, that team needed 82 games to set that ridiculous record— teams nowadays max out around 70 games with very deep postseason runs — and that was also the final season before FSU extended the right-field fence at Dick Howser Stadium much higher to make it a bit less of a short porch.

That being said, it seems reasonable this FSU team could reach as high as third in FSU's record books (currently 114 by the 1997 team) if it extends its season long enough.

Also, it bears mentioning that this team measures up incredibly favorably with those all-time FSU offenses when comparing the number of home runs per game they are averaging.