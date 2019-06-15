Manny and Rebecca Mendoza pose with their Division-I athlete children, Alex and Drew, earlier this year. (Courtesy of the Mendoza family)

Manny and Rebecca Mendoza know everything there is to know about team sports -- both from their own playing experiences to those of their two Division-I athlete children. So while it was their son, Drew, who delivered the game-winning hit in the 12th inning of Florida State's Super Regional-winning, CWS berth-clinching victory over LSU last Sunday in Baton Rouge, La., the Mendozas are quick to dismiss any notion that he was the "hero" of that historic night. Sure, he drove in the winning run. But the scoring opportunity was only made possible by senior Mike Salvatore reaching base on a one-out single and taking second on a wild pitch. And the Seminoles were only still in the game at that point thanks to junior pitcher Antonio Velez's brilliant four-plus innings of relief. Rebecca Mendoza makes all of these points with conviction. And after LSU tied the game at 4-4 in the eighth, the Mendozas insist they believed in their hearts that every Florida State batter who stepped to the plate would be the one who put the Seminoles back on top. That Drew's contribution wouldn't even be needed. When their son did come up to bat, of course, the emotions were a little different. Especially in the 12th inning. There was a mixture of hope and trepidation. Manny and Rebecca knew he could come through in the clutch; they had seen him do it countless times in numerous sports. But they also understand how cruel baseball can be. And they didn't want him to feel like he let down his teammates and coaches with so much on the line. As it turned out, they had nothing to worry about. Facing a 2-2 pitch with two outs in the bottom of the 12th, Mendoza ripped a single to right field, drove in Salvatore for the 5-4 victory and propelled the Seminoles back to the College World Series. "I'm not sure that I've even realized it yet," Rebecca said of the significance of her son's huge hit. "When Mikey came around and touched home plate ... the elation was pretty extreme. Elation would be a good word for it." "Elation and relief," said Manny. Like all parents, the Mendozas likely experience some measure of those emotions in each of Drew's games. But this was no ordinary game. A victory would not only send FSU back to the College World Series for the 23rd time, it would give Drew and several other Seminoles a second trip to Omaha in three years. And it would mean Mike Martin, Florida State's legendary head coach, would get one last opportunity to compete for that elusive national championship. At the very least, with this being his 40th and final season, it guaranteed that Martin's final game would come in the College World Series -- after a regular season when that appeared closer to impossible than improbable. "It was meant to happen I guess," Rebecca said.

Drew Mendoza is tackled by teammates after his game-winning hit in the Super Regional last Sunday. (AP)

'Our hearts were always with FSU'

There are many elements of Florida State's run to the College World Series, which begins tonight against No. 5 national seed Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPN), that have a storybook feel. There's the Martin aspect. The improbable journey of outfielder Tim Becker, a walk-on who spent the past three years on FSU's club baseball team before becoming a postseason standout. And the stunning turnaround of a Seminole squad that seemed lost for long stretches of 2019 only to steamroll through the first two rounds of the postseason. For the Mendozas, the story begins more than 30 years ago on the Florida State campus. At the time, Manny was a student in FSU's hospitality program, working his way through school by refereeing intramural games in the evenings. Rebecca was a marketing major who also happened to be a standout in flag football and other sports. He had grown up in Miami; she was born and raised about four hours north in Clermont. The pair still remember where they first laid eyes on each other. They were on FSU's old intramural fields, just a short walk from Dick Howser Stadium, where Drew has starred for the past three years. "She was a very good athlete," Manny said. "What caught my eye was how athletic she was, and the fact that she was 6 foot tall. They don't come that size in Miami (laughing)." Rebecca and Manny were, in fact, both very good athletes. She was an All-State basketball player at Clermont High and was eventually encouraged to walk-on to the Florida State women's team by then-head coach Janice Dykehouse's staff. Rebecca went through a tryout as a sophomore and actually made the team, but later decided to focus on academics. "It was a great experience," she said. "It was fun, but I wanted to focus on my studies." Manny played high school basketball as well and loved baseball. He, too, at one point had aspirations of playing for the Seminoles, although it didn't work out for different reasons. The year was 1983, and Manny had just transferred into FSU after two years at Miami-Dade Community College. He found out about walk-on tryouts for the FSU baseball team, and he remembers reporting to Howser Stadium and seeing a young head coach by the name of Mike Martin sitting in a folding chair, watching each player run through drills. "I've never told Coach Martin about this, but I tried out for the team," Manny said with a laugh. "And back then, you would go to the baseball field the next day and see if your name was on the list. My name wasn't on it." It might have been the only major disappointment Manny experienced in Tallahassee. It would not only be where he earned his degree, but where he met the love of his life. And the memories are identically positive for Rebecca. Over the next three decades, as they would begin their careers and develop a long-lasting love for Florida State University, they would return to campus at least a couple times each year. The trips got tougher to swing as their children grew older and participated in competitive sports -- Drew's older sister, Alex, played volleyball for four years at USF -- they always made it back for the occasional football game or other events. "We were not those people who were here every weekend, because our kids played sports," Rebecca said. "But our hearts were always with FSU."

When serendipity strikes

Mike Martin Jr. laughs when he hears the question: When did Drew Mendoza first show up on your radar? "This is a good one," the Seminoles' longtime assistant coach says. Martin Jr. and longtime friend and rival J.D. Artaega, who is a veteran assistant coach at the University of Miami, were scouting a travel baseball tournament about 45 minutes outside of Atlanta. Neither one had ever heard of Drew Mendoza -- then about to enter his sophomore year of high school -- let alone know that his parents were lifelong 'Noles. What they witnessed that day was a tall, lanky baseball player -- a pitcher, no less -- simply oozing with talent. "He was without a doubt, at that age, the most polished arm we had ever seen," Martin Jr. said. "We both offered him right away." Though he primarily played shortstop back then and throughout high school, Mendoza was a natural on the mound. He was already throwing in the mid- to high-80s, he had three pitches he could throw for strikes, and there was no telling what he could become when he grew into his 6-foot, 5-inch frame. "We were both like, 'Oh my gosh, that's how you draw it up,'" Martin Jr. said. "To this day, every single time I run into J.D. Artaega, one of the first things he asks is, 'Is he pitching yet?' "We still joke about it." That steamy Atlanta afternoon got a whole lot better for Martin Jr. a short time later when he met Rebecca Mendoza for the first time. "He didn't know who we were, but Drew pitched really well that day," Rebecca recalled this week. "I told him to say hi to Bernie Waxman for us." Waxman, who is the Seminoles' assistant athletics director for facilities and event management, was Manny's supervisor in the FSU intramurals department back in the early '80s. Within a year, Drew Mendoza was committed to Florida State.

The myth of millions

Though both of their children have played college sports at the highest levels, Manny and Rebecca Mendoza have never longed for the limelight. They often lurk high in the stands at Dick Howser Stadium, taking in the action from a bird's-eye view. And while they read articles about their son and watch his video interviews online, they take all of it -- the good and the bad -- in stride. Well, almost all of it. There is one thing that has been written and said about Drew for the last three years that the Mendozas would like to correct: He never turned down a $3.5 million signing bonus to attend Florida State. He never asked for a $3.5 million signing bonus, either. "That's not correct," Rebecca says emphatically. "Not correct at all," Manny says even more emphatically. That's not to say the rumors and reports weren't understandable. After devoting his full attention to playing infield and developing as a left-handed power hitter, Drew had blossomed into one of the nation's top prospects. If he had wanted to make the jump immediately into professional baseball, he likely would have gone in the first round. Drew didn't ignore the possibility altogether. And at the urging of his parents, he went through the pre-draft process with several major-league teams. He asked questions about life in the minor leagues. About the towns he might be playing in and the travel. About the type of instruction he would receive. As an 18-year-old, none of it sounded very appealing. "We did not tell him to go to college," Rebecca said. "But Drew looked every team in the face and said, 'I am 99 percent sure that I want to go to college.'" Pro scouts hear that all the time, of course. Dozens of high school stars each year will proclaim their desire to go to college, with the intent of driving up their asking price. It's so common that the first question the Mendozas heard from practically every team was, "What's your number?" As in, how much would it take for Drew to sign out of high school. "We didn't have a number," Manny said. "Because he truly wanted to be a Seminole." A couple of days before the 2016 draft, several teams reached out once again to make sure. "He told them, I'm going to college," Rebecca said. "So there were no offers made."

"More than, 'I'm going to college,'" Manny interjected. "It was, 'I'm going to be a Seminole. Period. The end.'"

'Everything we've ever dreamed of'