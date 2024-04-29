The Florida State baseball team moved up one spot in the Baseball America poll to No. 5 following a series win at top-10 Duke.

FSU (34-9, 13-8) went 3-1 last week, taking two of three games at Duke and a midweek win over North Florida. The Seminoles won their first ACC road series of the 2024 season.

Texas A&M maintains the top spot, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee and Clemson. UNC is ranked No. 7, followed by No. 8 Duke and No. 10 Virginia.

FSU moved up three spots to No. 7 in the D1baseball.com poll. Texas A&M, Arkansas and Tennessee are the top three schools with Clemson as the highest ranked ACC team at No. 4.

This post will be updated with more rankings later in the morning.