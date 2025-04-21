FSU baseball moves up to No. 4 in rankings

Florida State moved up three spots to No. 4 in the D1baseball.com rankings and retains its No. 10 spot in the Baseball America poll, which were released on Monday morning.
Texas is the No. 1 team in D1's top 25, followed by Clemson, Oregon State, FSU and Arkansas.
The Longhorns are also No. 1 in the Baseball America rankings, followed by Clemson, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.
In the college baseball coaches' rankings, FSU is up a spot to No. 7. Texas was No. 1, followed by Clemson, Oregon State, Arkansas and LSU.
FSU (29-7) defeated USF 19-0 in its midweek game. The Seminoles' series with Virginia was canceled due to Thursday's shooting in the student union. It is unlikely to be made up.
Up next
FSU plays host to Stetson on Tuesday at 5 p.m. (ACC Network). The Seminoles will play at No. 19 Louisville in a three-game series that begins on Friday.
Louisville (28-11) dropped two games against Clemson before coming back to take the third game in 12 innings on Sunday.
