FSU baseball moves up to No. 4 in rankings

Florida State moved up three spots to No. 4 in the D1baseball.com rankings and retains its No. 10 spot in the Baseball America poll, which were released on Monday morning.

Texas is the No. 1 team in D1's top 25, followed by Clemson, Oregon State, FSU and Arkansas.

The Longhorns are also No. 1 in the Baseball America rankings, followed by Clemson, North Carolina, LSU and Tennessee.

In the college baseball coaches' rankings, FSU is up a spot to No. 7. Texas was No. 1, followed by Clemson, Oregon State, Arkansas and LSU.

FSU (29-7) defeated USF 19-0 in its midweek game. The Seminoles' series with Virginia was canceled due to Thursday's shooting in the student union. It is unlikely to be made up.