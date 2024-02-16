Entering the 2024 season, there were plenty of people waiting to see how much better the Florida State baseball pitching staff would be.

The degree of difficulty will go up over the next few weeks, but there's no denying the Seminole staff aced the first test on Opening Day.

Four FSU pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout of Butler Friday night at Dick Howser Stadium, striking out 22 combined batters in an 11-0 win to kick off the Seminoles' 2024 campaign.

It was a fitting number of runs for the Seminoles in their first game since legendary FSU baseball coach Mike Martin Sr. passed away two weeks ago.

"Proud of that performance all the way around. On top of it, to score 11 runs, it's hard to believe. It's really cool," FSU head coach Link Jarrett said after the win. "That was for you. That was for 11. He would have been proud of this. This was his type of game."

That impressive showing on the mound started from the very first pitches from FSU starting pitcher Cam Leiter. The sophomore UCF transfer struck out five of the first six batters he faced in his first career start for the Seminoles.

He struck out the side in three of his five innings and finished with a career-high 13 strikeouts over five innings of work, allowing no runs on one hit with two walks.

"I had a good outing," Leiter said. " I was just trying to put up zeroes, clean innings, let the guys go to work."

No moment was bigger for him than in the fourth inning, when he struck out three straight batters after allowing the first two batters of the frame to reach base on a walk and a single.

"He dug deep and executed pitches and got himself out of it," Jarrett said. "You have to relieve yourself as a starter if you're going to extend and get into the fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth inning of thse games. He did that in the fourth inning. It was really impressive."

Junior-college transfer Carson Dorsey picked it up from there and threw two scoreless frames with five strikeouts.

Freshman Hudson Rowan also struck out two in a scoreless eighth inning and then fellow freshman Matt Sauser pitched the ninth with two more strikeouts, preserving the shutout.