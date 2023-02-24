In what was the first challenging test of Link Jarrett's Florida State baseball tenure, the Seminoles passed with flying colors.

Hostile road atmosphere? Top-10 opponent? Going against an extremely high-powered offense? None of that could deter FSU.

The Seminoles (5-0) did just about everything right in the opening game of their three-game series at No. 8 TCU (3-2), coming away with a resounding 10-1 win at Lupton Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas Friday night.

The biggest part of this, no doubt, was thanks to the FSU pitching staff. Jackson Baumeister and Wyatt Crowell combined to allow one unearned run on two hits in the victory. That's impressive against any opponent, but especially so against a TCU offense which began the day averaging 11 runs per game this young season.

For Baumeister, it was his first career Friday start, stepping one day forward from the Saturday spot he began the season in due to a minor injury suffered by Friday starter Carson Montgomery which pushed him into the Sunday starting spot this weekend.

While the stage may be intimidating for some, Baumeister thrived in the spotlight. He took a no-hitter into the sixth inning, allowing his lone hit with two outs in the frame. The sophomore pitcher wasn't able to close out that inning, but still had far and away the best outing of his young career.

He threw a career-high 5.2 innings and struck out a career-high eight batters, allowing only three baserunners (one hit and two walks).

Crowell, FSU's highest-leverage reliever, was tasked with getting the final out of the sixth and did that with ease, getting a strikeout to strand two baserunners.

From there, the junior pitcher did the rest on the mound for the Seminoles. He recorded the Seminoles' first save of the season, throwing the final 3.1 innings and allowing one unearned run on one hit.

The pair of pitchers struck out 14 Horned Frog hitters and issued four walks. And very importantly for the rest of the weekend, they filled all nine innings, keeping FSU's bullpen in great shape for the remainder of the series.