FSU baseball vaults up rankings

Bob Ferrante • TheOsceola
The Florida State baseball team moved up in the rankings after a week in which the Seminoles knocked off Florida in Gainesville and swept Notre Dame.

FSU (18-0) is the only undefeated team left in Division I and moved up to No. 7 in the Baseball America poll released Monday morning. The Seminoles had been ranked 21st.

In the Perfect Game poll, FSU is up to No. 8 from 19th.

While FSU didn’t similarly jump into the top 10 of the D1Baseball rankings, the Seminoles did make a sizable leap from unranked to No. 12 in Monday morning’s update. According to D1, it’s the highest-ever entry in its rankings for a team that was unranked the week before.

Up next

The Seminoles will play host to Stetson on Tuesday at 5 p.m. The starting pitcher is to be determined.

FSU will travel to No. 4 Clemson (17-2) for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

